The CFL is still considering multiple return to play options, including playing in a hub city and adopt a team models, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Being told the #CFL is still considering multiple return to play options, incl 1-hub & adopt a team models (& fans/no-fans). Delay is primarily due to waiting for more favourable science & testing which could lead to a more favourable financial model being acceptable.../1 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 14, 2020

The governors have been kept up to date on the work the committee is doing & the primary focus is still finding a way to play in Sept.



It's unfortunate the players haven't been kept in the loop the same way, especially if a new business model is also being developed. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 14, 2020

Lalji adds that the delay is primarily due to waiting for more favourable science and testing which could lead to a more favourable financial model being acceptable. The primary focus for the league is still finding a way to play in September.

Both the NBA and NHL decided to continue the rest of their season in hub cities, with the NBA announcing Disney World in Orlando as their destination while the NHL has yet to confirm which cities will host the remainder of its season. MLB and the MLBPA have yet to reach a decision on how to proceed with their season.

Through Twitter on Thursday, CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay and a number of CFL players voiced their displeasure about the state of talks between the league and CFLPA regarding an abbreviated 2020 season due the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The problem we have right now is every time we turn, it seems we're getting surprised by the CFL," said Ramsay. "Whether it's going to government, setting return-to-play protocols, different things like that. I look at the decisions being made or even the lack thereof by the CFL and I'd say that has been slowly forcing away our members already."

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie was criticized by several Members of Parliament for not including players in the league's request for financial assistance from the federal government.

"To anyone who's feeling frustrated by the time it's taking to reach these conclusions, I'd tell you I feel your pain," said Ambrosie. "I'd love nothing more than to have all the answers that I need today and make a decision and proclamation.

"I do believe everyone knows our situation is complicated, I believe everyone wants us to do the right thing. I'm not going to give up on them and I hope they won't give up on us. I'd rather make the right decision than a quick one."