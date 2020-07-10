The Canadian Football League has submitted its request for financial aid to the federal government with the CFL Players' Association's full endorsement, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

One hundred per cent of the money will be directed toward playing a shortened 2020 season with money to cover players salaries and operating costs.

Naylor adds the money will not go toward subsidizing losses to due the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Last week, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported the league sent an initial proposal to the CFLPA about a possible return to play for 2020 that included expanded playoffs and shortened training camp. Read more about last week's initial proposal here.

The CFL season was originally scheduled to start on June 11.  