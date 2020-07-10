Naylor: Such an enormous to-do list for CFL in order to have 2020 season

The Canadian Football League has submitted its request for financial aid to the federal government with the CFL Players' Association's full endorsement, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The @CFL has submitted its request for financial aid to the federal government, with the @CFLPA endorsement. 100 per cent to be directed towards playing a shortened 2020 season, with $ to cover player salaries and operating costs. Not subsidizing losses due to pandemic. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 10, 2020

One hundred per cent of the money will be directed toward playing a shortened 2020 season with money to cover players salaries and operating costs.

Naylor adds the money will not go toward subsidizing losses to due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported the league sent an initial proposal to the CFLPA about a possible return to play for 2020 that included expanded playoffs and shortened training camp. Read more about last week's initial proposal here.

The CFL season was originally scheduled to start on June 11.