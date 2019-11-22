Football leaders from North America and Europe are taking another step forward to help grow the game.

The Canadian Football League and 11 international partners announced Friday that they have joined forces to launch the International Alliance of Gridiron Football -- a new global movement committed to growing the game.

The IAGF includes the leadership of the sport's federations and elite leagues in Canada, Austria, Great Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway and Sweden.

“We are each stronger when we all work and build and dream together,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie in a news release. “Our intention is not to replace or infringe upon any existing governing body, as we deeply respect the work already being done on the game’s behalf. Our mission is to create a new forum where we can develop new ways to grow our game to our mutual benefit.”

The "founding agreement" signed Friday focuses on -- among other things -- getting young people to try football in all its forms, building pathways to allow football players to maximize their revenue opportunities and seeking new opportunities to serve fans of the game with deeper experiences.

