Grey Cup halftime performer to be announced tonight on etalk

The Canadian Football League will announce the performer for the 107th Grey Cup's Freedom Mobile Halftime Show today on CTV's etalk.

You can watch it on CTV, or livestream on CTV.ca and the CTV App at 7pm et (check local listings).

The star-studded Grey Cup halftime performance has been part of the CFL's championship game since 1990 and has featured many Canadian artists including Bryan Adams, Tom Cochrane, The Tragically Hip and Shania Twain.

International recording artists like Imagine Dragons, The Black Eyed Peas and OneRepublic have also performed at the game.

Canadian singer and songwriter Alessia Cara headlined last year's Grey Cup halftime at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.

The 107th Grey Cup will be played at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 24 and can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct.