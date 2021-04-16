44m ago
CFL to hold governors meeting Tuesday; delayed kickoff expected
The CFL will hold of a board of governors meeting on Tuesday, according to TSN Football Insider David Naylor. Naylor reports the it's expected the league will delay the start of the 2021 season and "hopefully provide some indication of what comes next."
MacLeod says Ontario is not ready to green light CFL's return to play
The CFL will hold of a board of governors meeting on Tuesday, according to TSN Football Insider David Naylor.
Naylor reports the it's expected the league will delay the start of the 2021 season and "hopefully provide some indication of what comes next."
He adds that its a not a coincident the meeting will be held one day after the federal government presents its budget for the year, "giving owners opportunity to understand its impact."
The CFL unveiled a full 18-game schedule for all nine teams last November, but commissioner Randy Ambrosie has also stated the league is keeping all of its options — including teams playing a shorter schedule — open. The season is scheduled to begin in June.
The league cancelled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.