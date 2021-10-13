Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris, Calgary Stampeders running back Ka'Deem Carey, and Toronto Argonauts linebacker Dexter McCoil Sr. were named the CFL Top Performers for Week 10.

Harris recorded his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, and 27th of his career, in the Bombers 30-3 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The 34-year-old rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. He also added a 24 yard reception. Harris has rushed for 584 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season.

Carey gained 179 all-purpose yards in the Stampeders 22-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He rushed 20 times for 109 yards and added five receptions for a personal-best 69 yards yards. On the season, Carey has rushed for 552 yards and four touchdowns, while added 19 receptions foe an additional 157 yards.

McCoil recorded a career-high 12 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a pass knockdown in the Argonauts comeback win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In nine games this season, McCoil has recorded 58 total tackles, two interceptions, one sack and one touchdown.