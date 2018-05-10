The CFL will not allow a one-year deal for household name Johnny Manziel, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

Last word on @JManziel2 and speculation about a special one-year CFL deal. According to a league source, "we would not make a policy that would apply to only one player." #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 9, 2018

Every player new to the CFL has to sign a mandatory two-year deal. After speculation the league could make an exemption for Manziel, Naylor reports a league source said they would not consider a policy that would apply to only one player.

There has been talk of Manziel signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who own his CFL rights, all off-season but one of the holdups is his reported apprehension of signing a two-year deal with the league as he tries to make a return to the NFL as quick as possible.

Manziel began his comeback to professional football after two years away from the sport two months ago in The Spring League. The 25-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner could also play in the newly created Alliance of American Football league.