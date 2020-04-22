The CFLPA is taking their grievance case with the Calgary Stampeders regarding linebacker Nate Holley to arbitration, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The Players' Association filed a grievance in February after the Stamps refused to let the 25-year-old pursue NFL opportunities by releasing him from his current contract.

Lalji notes that "the earlier restrictions around the NFL window have now been lifted, however the window is now closed."

As TSN's Dave Naylor pointed out in his column regarding the Holley situation on February 14, despite the NFL window being a part of the collective bargaining agreement signed in May, it had been up to teams to decide on a case-by-case basis whether to allow players to pursue NFL opportunities since the CFL had not been able to come to an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA on this matter.

Holley, who spent the training camp with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, recorded 78 tackles, one sack and one interception over 18 games with Calgary in 2019, his first year in the CFL.

The CFLPA hopes to have the case arbitrated virtually.