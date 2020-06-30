Chad Campbell has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday.

Campbell, 46, was tested as a part of the pre-tournament screening.

"While the positive test result is unnerving, I am incredibly grateful to be asymptomatic and feel physically well and my thoughts are with anyone dealing with COVID, directly or indirectly." Campbell said, "I support the TOUR's protocol during this time and be quarantining myself to protect others until I am well."

On the Korn Ferry Tour, three players had to withdraw from the TPC Colorado event after testing positive.

"These positive tests results serve as a distinct reminder that we all need to continue to be vigilant in this ever-changing climate." Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin said, "We will further reinforce the elements of our health and safety plan to all constituents, and deliver our full support to those who tested positive for COVID-19."

