Cameron Champ has become the second PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19. He was tested on Tuesday during pre-tournament screening at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.

Champ will enter a mandatory quarantine of 10 days and must pass two tests before being allowed to return to the tour.

“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” said Champ in a statement from the PGA Tour. “It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”

The 25-year-old American played in the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, and finished tied for 16th. He was not in the field last week at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Champ joins Nick Watney as PGA Tour players to test positive for the coronavirus. On the Korn Ferry Tour, one player and five caddies have also tested positive.

Champ is a two-time winner on tour including a victory earlier this season at the Safeway Open.

The tour said it would release pre-tournament testing results at the completion of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.