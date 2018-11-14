40m ago
Chargers' Bosa to return to practice
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa could be nearing a return to game action.
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday Bosa will practice in a limited capacity.
Bosa may need some time to get back into football shape, but his return to practice is seen as a positive sign.
Bosa has yet to play this season as he battles a foot injury.
The 23-year-old finished last year with 70 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 16 games.
The Chargers currently hold a wild card playoff spot with a 7-2 record.