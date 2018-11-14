Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa could be nearing a return to game action.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday Bosa will practice in a limited capacity.

Big news from the #Chargers: Coach Anthony Lynn says star pass-rusher Joey Bosa is going to practice today in a limited capacity. He may need some time to get in football shape. But very positive news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2018

Bosa may need some time to get back into football shape, but his return to practice is seen as a positive sign.

Bosa has yet to play this season as he battles a foot injury.

The 23-year-old finished last year with 70 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 16 games.

The Chargers currently hold a wild card playoff spot with a 7-2 record.