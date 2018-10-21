Chargers' offensive balance, pass rush too much for Titans

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is inactive for the team's game against the Tennessee Titans in London Sunday morning.

The Chargers had listed Gordon as questionable with a hamstring injury but decided to play it safe with their star running back, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Inactives for the London game: No surprise, but #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (hamstring) is out. They team erred on the side of caution. For the #Titans, S Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) and G Quinton Spain (shoulder) are out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2018

The Chargers are playing at 9:30am et/6:30pm pt because the game is in London.

In six games this season, Gordon has 91 receptions for 466 yards and six touchdowns, adding another 279 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

The 25-year-old is the second ranked running back in TSN Fantasy Football, behind only the Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley.

Gordon's backup, Austin Ekeler is the 19th ranked running back in TSN Fantasy Football and figures to get more touches against the Titans in London.