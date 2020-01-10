SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Charles Hudon scored twice to lead the Laval Rocket past the Syracuse Crunch 7-5 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Christian Folin and Riley Barber had a goal and an assist each as Laval (20-14-4), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, won its fifth straight.

Karl Alzner, Alexandre Alain and Kevin Lynch also scored, while Cayden Primeau made 26 saves for the win.

Ross Colton and Cory Conacher both scored and added an assist for Syracuse (17-16-3), while Taylor Raddysh, Cameron Gaunce and Daniel Walcott found the back of the net.

Spencer Martin stopped 4-of-7 shots in 22:18 of work before Mike Condon turned aside 17-of-20 shots in relief.

The Rocket went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Crunch were 2 for 2 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.