Atlanta Braves infielder Charlie Culberson was carted off the field Saturday afternoon after taking a 91 MPH pitch to the face.

The scary moment took place in the seventh inning. Culberson squared to bunt when Fernando Rodney's first pitch of the inning got away from him, hitting the right-handed batter under the right eye.

You can watch the pitch here.

Braves manger Brian Snitker was ejected from the game after arguing with the umpires for calling the pitch a strike.

While being carted off the field, Culberson gave a thumbs up.

Charlie Culberson gives a thumbs up while being carted off the field.



Nationals fans give the @Braves utilityman a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/PKlamlvoUq — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) September 14, 2019

Adam Duvall finished Culberson’s at-bat, he struck out.

The 30-year-old has a .259 batting average with five home runs and 20 runs batted in for the Braves this season.