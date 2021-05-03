Montoyo: Jays' Kirk out for more than 10 days

The Toronto Blue Jays look like they're going to be without Alejandro Kirk for some time.

Manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters the 21-year-old catcher will be "for sure out more than 10 days" with a left hip flexor strain he sustained in Saturday night's victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Kirk was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday along with pitchers Tommy Milone (left shoulder inflammation) and Anthony Castro (right forearm strain).

Kirk has played 17 games for the Jays this season, hitting .225 with three home runs and eight RBIs. He hit .375 in nine games for the Jays last season.

Meanwhile, Montoyo also said that left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is on track to come off the injured list Thursday and start in the finale against the Oakland Athletics.

Toronto will begin a series with the A's Monday night. Left-hander Steven Matz will go for the Jays while Frankie Montas will counter for Oakland.