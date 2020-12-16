Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has an avulsion fracture of his fifth finger on his right hand, the team announced Wednesday.

Gordon Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth finger on his right hand.



Gordon Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth finger on his right hand.

Hayward sustained the injury during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14. The forward will miss Charlotte's final preseason game Thursday against Orlando and will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.

Hayward is in his first season with the Hornets after being acquired by the team in November in a sign-and-trade transaction with the Boston Celtics that reportedly saw Hayward earn a four-year, $120 million deal.

A 10-year NBA veteran, Hayward has appeared in 641 regular-season games with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics and has averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He was named an all-star in 2017 as a member of the Jazz.