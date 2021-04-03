24m ago
Hornets' Hayward out at least four weeks
Charlotte Hornets veteran Gordon Hayward has a right foot sprain and will be reevaluated in four weeks, the team announced on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Hayward suffered the injury Friday night against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter.
The 31-year-old is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game game over 44 starts this season with the Hornets, his first season with the club after spending the previous three seasons with the Boston Celtics.
Charlotte holds a 25-23 record and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.