Hornets' Hayward out at least four weeks

Charlotte Hornets veteran Gordon Hayward has a right foot sprain and will be reevaluated in four weeks, the team announced on Saturday.

OFFICIAL: Gordon Hayward has suffered a right foot sprain. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks.https://t.co/auTWCgun7u | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/rYMna06kUU — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 3, 2021

Hayward suffered the injury Friday night against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter.

The 31-year-old is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game game over 44 starts this season with the Hornets, his first season with the club after spending the previous three seasons with the Boston Celtics.

Charlotte holds a 25-23 record and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.