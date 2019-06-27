22m ago
Report: Hornets, Walker talks in 'stalemate'
TSN.ca Staff
Negotiations between the Charlotte Hornets and guard Kemba Walker have appeared to come to a stall, which gives the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks a chance to act, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.
Walker became an unrestricted free agent this off-season after finishing his four-year $48 million contract with the Hornets. The 29-year-old guard is now eligible for a supermax deal worth roughly $221 million over five years if he signs in Charlotte. If Walker decides to sign with another team, he would be looking at a max four-year deal worth $140 million. Walker has expressed in the past that he would be willing to take less to stay in Charlotte.
That being said, at this point it seems like the Celtics are the frontrunners to sign the New York native.
The UConn product averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds over the course of the 2018-19 season. The three-time all-star has now averaged over 20 points per game in his last four seasons.
Walker has averaged 19.8 points and 5.5 assists in 605 career NBA games.