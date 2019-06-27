Negotiations between the Charlotte Hornets and guard Kemba Walker have appeared to come to a stall, which gives the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks a chance to act, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

All-Star Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets have sizable gaps and stalemate in talks so far, opening pathway for competitors in Boston, New York and Dallas, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2019

Walker became an unrestricted free agent this off-season after finishing his four-year $48 million contract with the Hornets. The 29-year-old guard is now eligible for a supermax deal worth roughly $221 million over five years if he signs in Charlotte. If Walker decides to sign with another team, he would be looking at a max four-year deal worth $140 million. Walker has expressed in the past that he would be willing to take less to stay in Charlotte.

That being said, at this point it seems like the Celtics are the frontrunners to sign the New York native.

The Boston Celtics have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Charlotte All-Star guard Kemba Walker once free agency opens Sunday at 6 PM ET, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

The UConn product averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds over the course of the 2018-19 season. The three-time all-star has now averaged over 20 points per game in his last four seasons.

Walker has averaged 19.8 points and 5.5 assists in 605 career NBA games.