LaMelo Ball has suffered a fractured bone in his right wrist, the Charlotte Hornets announced Sunday night.

Ball, who will be further evaluated, is out indefinitely.

The rookie has had a solid start to his NBA career,averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals per game in 41 contests.

Among rookie leaders, Ball ranks first in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds.

Ball won back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Awards in January and February.