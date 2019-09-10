TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Chase Pearson had a hat trick to lead the Detroit Red Wings past the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 on Monday in an exhibition rookie tournament game.

Troy Loggins had a pair of goals for the Red Wings, while Taro Hirose and Joe Veleno, into an empty net, also scored.

Teemu Kivihalme led the Maple Leafs with a two goals, while Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Nicholas Robertson rounded out the attack.

Sean Romeo, a free-agent invitee out of Ohio State, had 24 stops for Detroit.

Ian Scott made 27 saves for Toronto.

The Red Wings, the winners of the Howe Division, will face the Dallas Stars, the winners of the Lindsay Division, on Tuesday night. The winner of that game will earn the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup.