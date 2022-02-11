Arsenal maintained its lead atop the Women's Super League on Friday afternoon after a 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming thought she had given the Blues the lead late into a dramatic stoppage time, but it was ruled out for offside.

The draw leaves the Gunners on 31 points, two points up on second-place Chelsea. The Blues have a game in hand.

While the match might have finished scoreless, it was action-packed.

In the first half, Arsenal came closest to breaking the deadlock. Sweden forward Stina Blackstenius headed down a cross to Vivianne Miedema, but the Netherlands forward lashed the ball off the post.

Chelsea had their moments, as well. A through ball from Australia forward Sam Kerr almost played Fran Kirby in alone on the goalkeeper, but Manuela Zinsberger leapt offer her line to pounce on it before the England forward could latch on to it. Later, Guro Reiten sent a fine cross into the area that Pernille Harder mistimed before Kerr's chance was deflected away.

Late in the half, the Gunners almost found an opening when Blackstenius should have done better with a free header after a Caitlin Foord cross found her unmarked, but she headed harmlessly well over the bar.

After the break, Chelsea was the brighter of the two sides. Jonna Andersson's hard shot from distance was deflected just outside the far post with Zinsberger frozen motionless. Harder's cross landed at the feet of Kerr in front of the goal, but she mistimed her effort and didn't get a shot off.

Late in the half, there was a wild scramble off of a Chelsea corner after Zinsberger punched off her line that somehow didn't result in a goal for the home side.

There wasn't much controversy in Fleming's disallowed goal. The London, Ont. native, who came on for Kirby in the 82nd, poked home a cross from Kerr, but the lineswoman's flag went up immediately and replays showed the decision was correct.

Despite a couple of late shouts for handball from the hosts, nothing was given and the match ended scoreless.

Arsenal are next in action after the international break on Mar. 2 at home to Reading. Chelsea returns one week later on Mar. 8 away to West Ham.