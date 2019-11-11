When the United States looks to avenge last month's 2-0 loss to Canada in Orlando this week, Gregg Berhalter's team will be without some star power.

The USMNT announced on Monday that Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic and Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley have pulled out of the team with injuries ahead of must-win CONCACAF Nations League games with Canada and Cuba.

Pulisic, currently in torrid form for the Blues, picked up a hip injury against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"...These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren’t willing to take at this time."



"Christian is officially at this stage ruled out," Berhalter said. "We just got that information. This was a collaborative decision with the club. looking after the best interest of the player. These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren’t willing to take at this time."

Bradley incurred an ankle injury during the MLS Cup final on Sunday in which Bradley's Reds fell 3-1 to the Seattle Sounders. Sounders striker Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have been added to to the team.

The USMNT will play Canada on November 15 and then travel to the Cayman Islands for a November 19 date with Cuba.

USMNT SQUAD FOR CANADA AND CUBA:

GK - Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC) and Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

D - John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Sergiño Dest (Ajax/NED), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle) and Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MF - Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew) and Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FW - Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) and Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)