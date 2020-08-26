Chelsea's summer spending spree continued on Wednesday with the club signing England left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for a reported transfer fee of £50 million.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club," the 23-year-old Chilwell said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge."

A native of Milton Keynes, Chilwell is a product of the Foxes' academy. He made 123 appearances for the first team across all competitions over the past five seasons.

Last year, he made 27 league appearances and scored three goals.

"Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age," Chelsea director Maria Granovskaia said in a statement. "We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours."

Chilwell becomes the club's third major addition of the offseason, joining Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech and Germany forward Timo Werner.

The club is also expected to announce the signing of veteran Brazil defender Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the coming days and continue to work on a transfer for Germany winger Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.