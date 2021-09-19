Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton has left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent injury,

Dalton came up limping after a short run in the second quarter where he was pushed out of bounds. After a brief return, Dalton left the game again and is questionable to return.

Bears’ QB Andy Dalton has gone back to the locker room and now is questionable to return with a knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

The 33-year-old threw for 206 yards with one interception in week one's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Rookie phenom Justin Fields came in to the game as Dalton's replacement.

In the 22-year-old's brief appearance against the Rams, Fields threw for 10 yards with two completions.