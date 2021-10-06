Matt Nagy said the words Chicago Bears fans have been hoping to hear for a while on Wednesday.

The team's head coach announced that rookie Justin Fields will be the team's starter going forward, taking over the reins from the injured Andy Dalton.

The 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Fields has started the Bears' last two games in Dalton's absence.

Nagy said the time is now to make the move.

"We've been patient with this, we've grown with him," Nagy said of Fields. "We're proud of Justin. He's been a great teammate from the very beginning and I think what needs to be understood is that from Justin's side, with the injury, the plan and the process that we had going into this was important to understand. When Andy, unfortunately got hurt with his knee, that sped the process up. That sped the plan up."

Through four games, Fields has thrown for 347 yards on 25-for-52 passing with two interceptions. He's also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears (2-2) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) on Sunday.