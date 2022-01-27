The Chicago Bears have found their man.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team is set to name Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as the team's new head coach.

Former Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is being hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

Eberflus, 51, had been with the Colts for the past four seasons as DC after previously spending time with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys as linebackers coach.

He replaces Matt Nagy, who was fired after three seasons earlier this month.

The Eberflus hiring comes only days after Ryan Poles was named the team's new general manager.

More to come.