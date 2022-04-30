The Chicago Bears have reportedly released veteran quarterback Nick Foles, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The #Bears have agreed to release QB Nick Foles, his agent Justin Schulman confirmed. The team’s new regime decided to allow Foles to find his next home rather than continue to search for a trade partner. “Ryan Poles did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” Schulman said. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 1, 2022

The 33-year-old has spent the past two seasons in Chicago, but served as the third-string quarterback for most of the 2021 campaign behind star rookie Justin Fields and backup Any Dalton. He threw for 250 yards and a touchdown in his lone start in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The native of Austin, Texas has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Bears during his 10-year career, highlighted by leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in 2018 over the New England Patriots. Foles was also named Super Bowl MVP in that game.

Selected by Philadelphia in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Foles made a lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2013.