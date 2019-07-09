The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Alex Nylander from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenceman Henri Jokiharju.

Nylander's contract carries an average annual value of $863,333 and extends through the 2020-21 season.

In 12 games last season, Nylander had two goals and two assists. He was selected No. 8 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft and is the brother of Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander.

Meanwhile, Jokiharju appeared in 38 games for the Blackhawks last season. While he didn't score, he did put up 12 assists. The 20-year-old blueliner was a first-round pick (No. 29 overall) in 2017.

He carries a cap hit of $925,000 and is signed through the 2020-21 campaign.

"Henri is a young, mobile defenceman who has shown he can compete at the NHL level," Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "His international success last season only furthered his development and we are excited to add him to our current group of defencemen."

Both the Blackhawks and Sabres finished outside the playoff picture last season.