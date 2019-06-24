Panarin most prized among deep group of UFA forwards about to cash in

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenceman Calvin de Haan and forward Aleksi Saarela from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for goalie Anton Forsberg and defenceman Gustav Forsling.

De Haan had a goal and 13 assists in 74 regular season games for the Hurricanes last year. His contract carries an AAV of $4.5 million each season through 2021-22. Saarela, 22, had 30 goals and 24 assists in 69 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers last season.

The 23-year-old Forsling appeared in 43 games last season with Chicago and had three goals and six assists. Meanwhile, Forsberg, 26, spent last season with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and had a goals-against average of 2.97 in 35 games. He has played 45 games at the NHL level in his career.

"We are thrilled to add two young, talented players to our organization," said Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell in a news release. "Anton is a big, skilled goaltender and we look forward to him competing for our goaltending job this fall. Gustav has shown a great deal of skill in his young career and we believe he will continue to develop."