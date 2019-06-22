The Blackhawks have acquired John Quenneville in a trade with the New Jersey Devils. Quenneville is the second cousin of former Chicago coach Joel Quenneville, who led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles before he was fired in November.

John Quenneville was selected by New Jersey with the 30th pick in the 2014 draft. The 23-year-old forward made his NHL debut against the Blackhawks on Dec. 1, 2016.

New Jersey got forward John Hayden in the deal. The 24-year-old Hayden had eight goals and 14 assists in 113 games with the Blackhawks.