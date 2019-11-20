The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Joseph Cramarossa from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Graham Knott.

The Blackhawks say Cramarossa will report to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs to start his tenure with the organization. He has a two-way deal that carries an AAV of $700,000 at the NHL level.

Meanwhile, Knott is on the final year of his entry-level deal that carries an average annual value of $935,833. He will be assigned to Scranton Wilkes-Barre following the deal.

Neither player has appeared in a game at the NHL level so far this season.