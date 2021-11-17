The Chicago Blackhawks have activated Caleb Jones (left wrist strain) off long-term injured reserve and placed Tyler Johnson (neck soreness) on LTIR retroactive to Oct. 29.

Jones, 24, has yet to suit up for the Blackhawks this season after hurting his wrist during training camp. Acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on July 12 as part of the Duncan Keith trade, Jones had four assists in 33 games last season with the Oilers.

Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games this season. The 31-year-old has not played since Oct. 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes where he was cross-checked by Vincent Trocheck in the second period and left the game.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he was dealt to the Blackhawks, along with 2023 second-round pick, in exchange for Brent Seabrook.