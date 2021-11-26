The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Adam Gaudette on waivers Friday.

Gaudette, 25, has a goal and an assist in eight games with the Blackhawks this season.

A fifth-round pick (149th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks at the 2015 NHL Draft, Gaudette was dealt to Chicago on April 12 in exchange for forward Matthew Highmore.

He is on a one-year, $997,500 contract.

Gaudette has 23 goals and 58 points in 168 career NHL games.