Chicago Blackhawks forwards Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith will both miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Saturday. Shaw is out with a concussion, while Smith will undergo back surgery on March 6.

Forward Zack Smith (back) will undergo surgery on Friday, March 6, and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Shaw has not played for the Blackhawks since a November 30 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The 28-year-old appeared in 26 games this season and posted three goals with seven assists.

Smith played 50 games for the Blackhawks during the season and scored four times with seven assists.

He last played on February 12 against the Vancouver Canucks where he left the game early after suffering a cut on his hand from a skate blade.