Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Calvin de Haan has been fined $2,500 for a dangerous trip on Montreal's Cole Caufield.

The incident happened in Thursday's game at 6:22 of the third period. De Haan was not penalized on the play as the Blackhawks won 3-2 in overtime.

Caufield had a primary assist during the game on Mike Hoffman's fifth goal of the year on the power play.