Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said Thursday the team has confidence in their backup goaltenders if Corey Crawford is unable to take part in the Return to Play.

Crawford, who started 40 games for the team during the regular season, has yet to skate since training camp opened and did not join the Blackhawks during Phase 2. It remains unclear whether he will be ready to face the Edmonton Oilers when the two teams begin their best-of-five series on Aug. 1.

"We do feel confident in [Malcolm Subban], we do feel confident in [Collin Delia]," Toews said, per NHL.com. "Those guys are ready for the opportunity, they've played well when they've gotten NHL starts before. That's all we can really do is play our best defensive hockey, help out our goaltenders. We know those guys can do the job, and whatever happens to [Crawford], it's not fair to put that level of pressure on him right now."

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said earlier this week he was hopeful Crawford would skate with the team before they leave for Edmonton this weekend.

Subban, acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in February, appeared in just one game in relief of Crawford upon joining the Blackhawks prior to play being halted in March. Between the two teams, he posted a 9-7-3 record with an .890 save percentage and a 3.17 goals-against average in 21 games.

Delia, 26, did not appear in a game with the Blackhawks during the regular season, posting a 16-13-1 record with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. He had a 6-4-3 record in 16 games with the Blackhawks last season, posting a .908 save percentage and a 3.61 GAA.

Crawford, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Chicago, had a 16-20-3 record during the regular season with a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA. Only Crawford and Robin Lehner, who was sent to the Golden Knights in the Subban trade, started games for the Blackhawks this season.