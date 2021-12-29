The Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that team captain Jonathan Toews will not report to training camp and is out indefinitely due to a medical issue.

"This offseason, I've been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic," Toews said in a statement. "I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition.

"Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp. I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn't be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition

"I am grateful for the continuous support from and ongoing communication with the Blackhawks organization. Stan Bowman, Rocky Wirtz, Danny Wirtz, Jeremy Colliton and my teammates have been nothing but understanding of my situation, and I appreciate them standing by me.

"To Blackhawks fans, I will continue to do whatever I can to get back on the ice and return to play the game I love for the team I love. I will not be making any further comment at this time and ask everyone to please respect my privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."

Toews, 32, scored 18 goals and posted 60 points in 70 games last season, adding five goals and nine points in nine games during the NHL's Return to Play.

"Jonathan's health is our top priority as he deals with this medical issue," Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said. "The Chicago Blackhawks organization and our medical staff will provide all necessary resources to help him return to playing hockey. While he will not report to training camp on January 3 and will be out indefinitely, we will continue to support him as he is an important part of our family. I've been in regular communication with Jonathan recently and will continue that as he takes care of his health.

"The health and privacy of all our players is paramount to the Chicago Blackhawks organization. We care about Jonathan, and we know how badly he wants to be with his teammates competing on the ice. We will provide further updates on his status as circumstances change and do not have a timetable for his return."

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Toews has 345 goals and 815 points over 943 games in 13 career seasons with the Blackhawks. He has served as team captain since 2008.

Selected third overall by Chicago in 2006, Toews is signed through the 2022-23 season with a cap hit of $10.5 million.

"Jonathan's health is always the priority, and we hope with time he can get back to being the competitive, high-level athlete Blackhawks fans know," Toews' agent Pat Brisson said. "The support of Stan Bowman and the Chicago Blackhawks has been outstanding, and it is something both Jonathan and I appreciate. I will work closely with Jonathan and the Blackhawks to ensure he is getting everything he needs to return to the ice."

