Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews won't be at training camp and will miss the start of the season due to illness, according to TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger.

As per @DarrenDreger and me, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews won't be at camp and will miss the start of the season due to illness. Expect official announcement shortly from the team. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 29, 2020

Toews, 32, scored 18 goals and posted 60 points in 70 games last season, adding five goals and nine points in nine games during the NHL's Return to Play.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Toews has 345 goals and 815 points over 943 games in 13 career seasons with the Blackhawks. He has served as team captain since 2008.

Selected third overall by Chicago in 2006, Toews is signed through the 2022-23 season with a cap hit of $10.5 million.

More details to follow.