2h ago
Blackhawks D Keith suffers groin injury
Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith left Friday's loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the second period with a groin injury and did not return to action.
TSN.ca Staff
Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith left Friday's loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the second period with a groin injury and did not return to action.
The 36-year-old, who is playing in his 15th NHL season, will not travel to Denver for Chicago's rematch against the Avs on Saturday.
The two-time Norris Trophy winner has one goal and five assists over 24 games this season with the Blackhawks.