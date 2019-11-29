Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith left Friday's loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the second period with a groin injury and did not return to action.

Duncan Keith (groin) won't travel to Denver. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 29, 2019

The 36-year-old, who is playing in his 15th NHL season, will not travel to Denver for Chicago's rematch against the Avs on Saturday.

The two-time Norris Trophy winner has one goal and five assists over 24 games this season with the Blackhawks.