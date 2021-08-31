Must See: Blackhawks misspell Fleury's name on new jersey

The Chicago Blackhawks signed defenceman Connor Murphy to a four-year, $17.6 million contract extension on Tuesday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $4.4 million for Murphy, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

"When we acquired Connor in the summer of 2017, we had visions of him growing as both a player and leader in our organization for many years," Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said. "He has transformed into a defenseman capable of matching up with the opponent's best players and someone we trust to help us preserve a lead in the final minutes. Connor's voice carries weight in our locker room as a veteran presence and we're thrilled that his development and leadership will continue as a Blackhawk."

Murphy, 28, posted three goals and 15 points in 50 games last season. He had five goals and 19 points in 58 games during the 2019-20 season, adding four assists in nine playoff games.

He was acquired by the Blackhawks in 2017 from the Arizona Coyotes along with Laurent Dauphin for Niklas Hjalmarsson.

Selected 20th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Coyotes, Murphy has 28 goals and 110 points in 494 career games.