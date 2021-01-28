The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenceman Madison Bowey to a two-year contract, the club announced on Thursday. The contract comes with an average cap hit of $725,000 per year.

Bowey, 25, was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the second round, No.53 overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft. The Winnipeg native was part of the Caps' Stanley Cup winning team in 2018.

Bowey has played 154 NHL games across four seasons with the Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings, scoring five goals and adding 34 assists.

He had three goals and 17 points in 53 games with the Red Wings last season.