Chicago Blackhawks forwards Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom have entered the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol, the team announced on Tuesday.

Both players will not practice Tuesday and their status for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is unknown.

Toews, who missed all of last season with chronic immune response syndrome, has two assists in six games for the Blackhawks, who are 0-5-1 to start the season.

Borgstrom, 24, has one goal and one assist in six games this season, his first with Chicago. He was acquired by the Blackhawks last season from the Florida Panthers.

The Blackhawks now have five players in the COVID-19 Protocol, with the two forwards announced Tuesday joining Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira, who all missed Sunday's loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Three members of the team's coaching staff are also in the protocol.