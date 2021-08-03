Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said Monday captain Jonathan Toews remains without an exact timeline for return, though the team remains hopeful he will play this season.

Toews, 33, missed all of last season with chronic immune response syndrome.

"Same answer I gave the other day which is, we're all hopeful that he continues on his path and training and feeling better. Nothing's derailed that," Bowman said of Toews' return, per NHL,com. "But with what he's gone through, we don't know where it's going to be. So here we are today, things are looking good and that's our thought moving forward."

The three-time Stanley Cup champion announced in June he was back to skating and intended to return for a 14th NHL season.

"I think that's the biggest thing - that you realize there's more to life than hockey," Toews said in a video posted to Twitter. "But I'm excited to get back to the United Center and play and just go out there and have fun. And I think my best is going to come through and I'm excited to get back in front of the fans."

Toews had 18 goals and 60 points in 70 games during the 2019-20 season. In 943 career games, he has 345 goals and 470 assists.

The Blackhawks have undergone several changes this off-season, including adding Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury after trading defenceman Duncan Keith. Chicago finished sixth in the Central Division last season with a 24-25-7 record.