The Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito has passed away at age 78 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Esposito played all but one of his 16 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks. He was a three-time Vezina Trophy winner (1970, 1972, 1974) and took home the Calder Memorial Trophy as top rookie in 1970.

He is the all-time franchise leader in career wins (418) and shutouts (74) and his career NHL record of 423-306-151 ranks 10th in league history.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. native was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, joining his brother Phil, who played 18 NHL seasons.

Esposito's No. 35 was retired by the Blackhawks in 1988. He had served as Blackhawks team ambassador since March 2008.

“The Blackhawks and the National Hockey League have lost a legend in Tony Esposito, who passed away today after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer," said Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz in a statement. "As we mourn with his wife Marilyn, sons Mark (Kim) and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn, we celebrate Tony’s life and contributions to the Blackhawks and the community.

Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary. Four generations of our family—my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I—were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalie, but more importantly, by his mere presence and spirit.

Likewise, four generations of hockey fans grew to love Tony. We were lucky enough to draft him from the Montreal Canadiens on June 15, 1969, for a sum of $25,000. The Blackhawks had finished in last place of the East Division the previous season. Tony immediately took over as the No. 1 goalie, and led the Blackhawks to an unprecedented leap to first place in his first season while recorded 15 shutouts, still a modern record.

He was tireless, reliable and a great teammate. If you were a new player in Chicago, Tony and Marilyn always made you feel welcome and comfortable. Rookies were invited to their home for countless dinners, and when the Espositos held their annual Christmas party, everybody associated with the Blackhawks was there. Everybody, whether you were an established veteran or an awed rookie.

Tony’s number 35 has long been retired, but his career with the Blackhawks actually encompassed two marvelous chapters. After all those years of making spectacular saves and hearing chants of “TO-NEE!! TO-NEE!!” throughout the Stadium, he joined the Blackhawks as an ambassador. He was born for that role, too, as he reached out—whether by request or on his own—to fans, sponsors, and friends of our team. He rejected thousands of pucks in his first job, he never said no in his second job.

It is a sad day for the Blackhawks and all of hockey. But with his wonderful family, let us celebrate a life well lived. Tony Esposito’s banner will be part of the United Center forever, as will his legacy as a superstar, on and off the ice.”