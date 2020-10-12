The Chicago Blackhawks and free agent forward Lucas Wallmark have agreed to a one-year deal worth $950,000, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 25-year-old from Umea, Sweden netted 12 goals and added 13 assists over 67 games split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers last season.

Over 167 career games with the Hurricanes and Panthers, Wallmark has 23 goals and 33 assists.