The Chicago Blackhawks announced Wednesday that Mark Eaton will remain as assistant general manager of development and Meghan Hunter has been promoted to assistant general manager of hockey operations.

General Manager Kyle Davidson also announced that Brian Campbell will remain in hockey operations as advisor, hockey operations while Karilyn Pilch has been promoted to director of player personnel.

“As I said before, this foundation for leadership will help our shared vision for the future become a reality,” said Davidson in a statement. “Our goal is to be best-in-class in all we do and organizing a structure and defining roles behind the scenes is an important step. I have a lot of faith and trust in this leadership team, along with the staff who works under them, and I look forward to working with our entire group to build a successful team on the ice.”

Eaton will oversee the Blackhawks American Hockey League affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, as well as all amateur and professional player development and performance. Eaton spent 13 seasons as a defenseman in the National Hockey League and joined the Blackhawks in 2014 as a Player Development Coach.

Hunter joined the Chicago Blackhawks organization in 2016, having served in various Hockey Operations and Scouting roles. In her current role, she will oversee budgeting, team services, contract execution, team security and player services. Hunter played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin where she was a four-year letter winner and, in 2001, was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award given to the top female college hockey player in the United States. Prior to her time with the Blackhawks, Hunter worked for the Canadian Women’s National Hockey Team and the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

“Meghan and Mark have both been important parts of our operation for a number of years and we are lucky to have them in these important and redeveloped roles,” Davidson added. “Their leadership skills, shared vision with the rest of the leadership team and knowledge of the game gives me plenty of confidence in us achieving our goals.”

Campbell has served as Player Development Coach for the previous four seasons with the Blackhawks following a 17-year NHL career that ended in Chicago in 2017 and included stops in Buffalo (1999 – 2008), San Jose (2008), Florida (2011 – 16) and the Blackhawks. (2008 – 11, 2016-17). He played 1,082 career NHL games as a defenseman in the NHL.

Pilch joined the Blackhawks in 2021 as a Scout, Player Personnel. She played collegiately at Boston University where following graduating from the school, she continued as Director of Hockey Operations. She later spent time as general manager of the Boston Pride of the Premier Hockey Federation.