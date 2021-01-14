The Chicago Blackhawks placed captain Jonathan Toews and forward Kirby Dach on long-term injured reserve Thursday.

Toews was ruled out indefinitely ahead of training camp due to a medical issue. No update has been provided on his status.

"This offseason, I've been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic," Toews said in a statement on Dec. 29. "I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition.

"Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp. I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn't be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition

The 32-year-old scored 18 goals and posted 60 points in 70 games last season, adding five goals and nine points in nine games during the NHL's Return to Play.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Toews has 345 goals and 815 points over 943 games in 13 career seasons with the Blackhawks. He has served as team captain since 2008.

Selected third overall by Chicago in 2006, Toews is signed through the 2022-23 season with a cap hit of $10.5 million.

Dach, selected third overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, fractured his right wrist while playing for Canada's world junior team during an exhibition against Russia. The 20-year-old was given a four-to-five month timeline for recovery after undergoing surgery last month.

Dach had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games during his rookie season with the Blackhawks.