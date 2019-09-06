49m ago
Blackhawks sign RFA Perlini to one-year deal
The Chicago Blackhawks signed restricted free agent Brendan Perlini to a one-year, $874,125 contract on Friday. The 23-year-old scored 14 goals and posted 21 points with the Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes last season. He was traded to the Blackhawks in November along with Dylan Strome for Nick Schmaltz.
TSN.ca Staff
The 12th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Perlini has 45 goals and 72 points in 199 games since debuting with the Coyotes in 206-17.