According to Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton, rookie forward Kirby Dach will remain with the team 'for the foreseeable future'.

In six NHL games this season, the 18-year-old Dach has one goal and one assist. If he plays a 10th game, he burns the first year of his entry-level contract.

He was selected in the first round (third overall) by the Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Draft. 