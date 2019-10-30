Blackhawks to keep rookie Dach in NHL

According to Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton, rookie forward Kirby Dach will remain with the team 'for the foreseeable future'.

Jeremy Colliton confirms Kirby Dach will remain with the #Blackhawks for the foreseeable future. #DachSzn pic.twitter.com/boyOaCHtDH — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 30, 2019

In six NHL games this season, the 18-year-old Dach has one goal and one assist. If he plays a 10th game, he burns the first year of his entry-level contract.

He was selected in the first round (third overall) by the Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Draft.