The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Brendan Perlini to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenceman Alec Regula, the team announced Monday.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported last week on Insider Trading that Perlini's agent, Darren Ferris, was working on finding the winger a new home.

Perlini has played just one game with Chicago so far this season and did not register a point in 7:49 of ice time. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and carries a cap hit of $874,125.

The 23-year-old was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Blackhawks along with Dylan Strome in exchange for Nick Schmaltz last season and put up 12 goals and three assists in 46 games once arriving in the Windy City. Through 200 career NHL games, Perlini has 45 goals and 72 points since making his debut with the Coyotes during the 2016-17 season.

He was selected No. 12 overall in 2014.

Meanwhile, Regula, 19, has four goals and seven assists in 10 games so far this season with the OHL's London Knights. The Blackhawks say he will remain with the Knights following the deal.